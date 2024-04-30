Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

School Boards Welcome Release Of Govt Education Priorities

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 9:57 am
Press Release: NZSTA

Te Whakarōputanga Kaitiaki Kura o Aotearoa (formerly New Zealand School Trustees Association) welcomes the release of the Government’s education priorities.

"We are pleased to finally hear what the priorities of the Minister are. We do have concerns about the "how", as we all know the devil is in the detail," President Lorraine Kerr MNZM says.

"We are looking forward to hearing about that detail so Te Whakarōputanga (formerly NZSTA) can ensure school boards are equipped with the skills and knowledge to support their principals and teachers.

"We all agree that ākonga must remain at the centre of everything we do," Ms Kerr says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZSTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 