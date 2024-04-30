School Boards Welcome Release Of Govt Education Priorities

Te Whakarōputanga Kaitiaki Kura o Aotearoa (formerly New Zealand School Trustees Association) welcomes the release of the Government’s education priorities.

"We are pleased to finally hear what the priorities of the Minister are. We do have concerns about the "how", as we all know the devil is in the detail," President Lorraine Kerr MNZM says.

"We are looking forward to hearing about that detail so Te Whakarōputanga (formerly NZSTA) can ensure school boards are equipped with the skills and knowledge to support their principals and teachers.

"We all agree that ākonga must remain at the centre of everything we do," Ms Kerr says.

