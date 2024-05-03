Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Structured Literacy For The Teaching Profession

Friday, 3 May 2024, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Teaching Council of Aotearoa NZ

Wellington 3 May 2024 – The Teaching Council welcomes the commitment of the government to resourcing professional learning for early years teachers, and the resources to support them to teach young learners to read. We agree that more prescription in some areas of our curricula would be helpful.

Most teachers are familiar with the strategies that form part of structured literacy along with other teaching strategies. This knowledge is just one factor. Teachers design learning for their class, but also adapt their practice where needed to ensure every child is learning and being successful.

However, challenges teachers face go well beyond the actual teaching strategies. Teachers are working with large numbers of children at a time and are asking for more support to manage the behaviour and wellbeing of young children who may not yet have learned to relate to others, that have suffered trauma, or who have neurodiversity, or disabilities that need specialist support.

Teaching is complex, and we suggest the government also listen to teachers and the teaching profession about where resourcing can make the most difference.

