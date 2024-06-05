Turua Community Coming Together To Make It A Swing’ing Success

Photo supplied.

Swings, sensory paths, water play, sand pits, vegetable gardens – the brand new, state of the art playground at Barnardos Early Learning Centre (ELC) in Turua is about to be the coolest play area in town.

After meticulously splitting an existing early learning centre building from Hamilton into nine pieces and transporting them to Turua to expand our existing ELC, Barnardos Aotearoa is now looking at the second stage of the project: building our playground.

“We’re calling on everyone, businesses, trusts, philanthropists and generous New Zealanders to swing into action and help us fund this beautiful playground and support children’s learning through play in Turua,” says Matt Reid, Barnardos Aotearoa Chief Executive.

“By investing in the redevelopment of our Early Learning Centre, donors are not only contributing to the educational development of Turua tamariki but also empowering families to thrive through providing accessible and reliable options for them to return to the workforce and strengthen the local economy. Together, we foster a nurturing environment where every child thrives and reaches their full potential,” says Becs Aisalbie, Barnardos Aotearoa, Turua ELC Centre Manager.

Barnardos’ Turua ELC plays an important role for the rural community, helping link whānau together. With its growing waiting list and a forecasted population growth in the area, the demand for our Early Learning services from whānau in Turua and neighbouring communities continues to rise.

Spread across a generous landscape, the play area is guaranteed to become children’s outdoor haven. Specifically designed for our 0-5 tamariki, with dedicated play spaces for each under twos and over two years olds, the playground will be undoubtably become the perfect spot for digging for treasures, sliding into endless fun and climbing the ladder of imagination. Both the Early learning centre and community playground will support Turua and surrounding Hauraki Plains.

“This space will be a vibrant setting for hands-on discovery, creative play, and engaging activities, providing not only intellectual growth but also the social and emotional development crucial for our tamariki,” says a Turua whānau enrolled at our Barnardos Early Learning Centre.

We are grateful to the significant funding from the Ministry of Education. Other supporters such as New Zealand Community Trust and Grassroots Trust have also swung into action and contributed towards the project.

§ Businesses or trusts interested in contributing to the project can contact our fundraising team fundraising@barnardos.org.nz or 0800 005 437.

§ Generous New Zealanders wanting to donate can do so on at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/turua-early-learning-centre

“Sponsorships and donations aren’t just about swings and slides; they are about creating strong foundations for the future and nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and creators right here in Turua,” says Matt Reid.

