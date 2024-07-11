VUWSA - Te Aka Tauira Launches Petition for Winter Energy Payment Extension to Tertiary Students

At 10 am today, VUWSA - Te Aka Tauira launched a petition urging the Government to extend the Winter Energy Payment to include tertiary students.

"Energy companies are announcing record profits while students are ending up in the hospital with respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia," said VUWSA’s Equity Officer Josh Robinson. "This experience is often seen as a rite of passage for students, but in 2024, it is untenable."

The Winter Energy Payment is crucial for those struggling with the cost of living to keep their homes warm and dry across Aotearoa. Yet, tertiary students remain ineligible for this support, despite living in some of the poorest conditions in Aotearoa, in the coldest and dampest accommodations, and on highly strained incomes. Access to the Winter Energy Payment would help end the need for students to choose between a warm home and food.

“No one should have to choose between staying warm and having food,” said VUWSA President Marcail Parkinson. “It’s completely unacceptable that in 2024 we still see students frequently end up in the hospital with preventable respiratory illnesses due to the quality of their accommodation. We know that students live in some of the worst accommodations in Aotearoa and have highly strained incomes as well as large student loans. I applaud the incredible achievements of the Winter Energy Payment so far in helping those who cannot afford to keep their homes warm. However, I urge the government to fix the student-sized hole in this support net as soon as possible if they truly want a healthy and engaged population of learners.”

Students shared their personal stories about how receiving the Winter Energy Payment would impact their lives. One student expressed, "I wouldn’t wake up shivering in my bed each morning." Another highlighted a common dilemma, saying, "I wouldn't have to choose between heating and food." The stark reality was underscored by a student who shared, "I wouldn't get hypothermia... again."

The Winter Energy Payment, introduced in 2017 by the then Labour Government, has been available to all beneficiary groups except students. This petition aims to rectify this oversight and ensure that students are not left out in the cold.

The launch of this petition coincided with VUWSA’s highly successful annual Winter Clothing Drive, an initiative coordinated with VUW Student Finance. The Clothing Drive provides donated winter clothing from staff to all students free of charge. This initiative, started in 2023, aims to alleviate student hardship during winter and provide students with clothing and bedding to keep themselves warm and healthy.

Te Aka Tauira - Victoria University Students Association is calling for the Winter Energy Payment to be extended to include tertiary students to help end student poverty, you can sign the petition on the parliament website: https://petitions.parliament.nz/66dbcd8d-d4ea-404a-79d7-08dca1203167

