Library For All Launches In Vanuatu For International Literacy Day

Children in Vanuatu will have the chance to read local stories that spark imagination and build foundations for a lifelong love of reading, with the launch of a new project to create a library of 100 uniquely tailored Vanuatu books.

Just ahead of International Literacy Day on Sunday 8 September, the annual day promoting the critical importance of literacy, Save the Children Vanuatu is launching its ‘Library for All’ project, a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide children across Vanuatu with access to culturally relevant and engaging books.

Supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the year-long project aims to increase local children’s access to education and improve literacy rates through the creation of at least 100 new books that tell stories unique to Vanuatu.

Writing workshops will be held in communities across Vanuatu over the coming months to create unique stories that reflect a sense of place and identity familiar to the children that will read the books.

Once written, more than 8000 copies of the books will be distributed across the country to children living in remote communities to foster a love of reading and learning.

Katherine Kasso, Library for All Program Manager with Save the Children in Vanuatu, said:

"We know that literacy creates opportunities, and we hope this exciting project will inspire a new generation of readers and thinkers in Vanuatu.

"The idea is for the books to compliment the abundance of ‘window’ books that exist in the world - books that give a glimpse into the lives of others - and enrich a child’s reading experience by seeing their own lives and identities ‘mirrored’ on the pages they read.

"Through Save the Children’s work, we are empowering children with the tools they need to unlock their potential and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

A virtual writers’ workshop will be held next month to allow local writers to hear more about the project and share ideas.

About Library for All

Library For All is a social enterprise entity of Save the Children and has a proud history of using technology to disrupt traditional publishing models, improving educational outcomes for children around the world. With a mission to make knowledge accessible to all, equally, Library For All has developed and launched a globally available digital library application, delivering educational materials into communities where history, poverty, or remoteness are everyday barriers to accessing books. Library for All merged with Save the Children Australia in early 2020 to build on their programs in Papua New Guinea, Laos and Timor-Leste and start investment in new programs in West Papua, the South Pacific islands, and an Indigenous program in Australia.

About International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day was declared as a global observance in 1966, at the 14th session of the UNESCO general conference. The very first International Literacy Day was held the following year. Since then, every year there has been a celebration, which often ties into the themes of other initiatives like the United Nations Education for All program.

The theme for International Literacy Day 2024 is "Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies". This means there is a focus on literacy as a means to promote pacifism, inclusivity and peace.

About Save the Children NZ:

Save the Children works in 120 countries across the world. The organisation responds to emergencies and works with children and their communities to ensure they survive, learn and are protected.

Save the Children NZ currently supports international programmes in Fiji, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Areas of work include child protection, education and literacy, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, and alleviating child poverty.

