Simmonds’ Behaviour Not In The Best Interests Of Our Future Workforce

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is becoming increasingly troubled by the behaviour of Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Penny Simmonds.

In a lengthy interview on Radio NZ yesterday, Simmonds indicated (amongst other things) that she expects as many as ten standalone polytechnics by the end of 2025, that there will be significant job losses, and that viability would be achieved through selling assets and more online learning.

Te Pou Ahurei Takirua – Ahumahi | Assistant National Secretary – Industrial, Daniel Benson-Guiu says “the Minister is making all this up as she goes along.”

“Penny Simmonds created a proposal document, set a timeframe for community feedback, sent officials around the country to engage at the taxpayer’s expense yet she has clearly predetermined the outcomes of this sham consultation.”

“It’s deeply concerning that the Minister is interfering with how the sector is run by ignoring advice from officials, foreshadowing job cuts and asset sales, and pushing students towards online delivery whether it works for them or not.”

“We have repeatedly asked for the information we need for our members to understand what is being proposed and give meaningful, constructive feedback but the Minister is refusing to respond directly to us as one of the sector’s key stakeholders.”

"She is not acting in good faith."

"It’s time for the Prime Minister to bring Penny Simmonds into line. She is no longer the Chief Executive of a small regional Polytechnic. If she can’t act in the best interests of the entire tertiary education sector and Aotearoa’s future workforce then she should be moved aside for someone who can.”

© Scoop Media