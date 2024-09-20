Ara’s Spring Graduation Marks New Beginnings

They all cross the stage proudly in their academic regalia, but Ara Institute of Canterbury graduates are far from ‘one size fits all’.

Almost 450 ākonga (students) lined up for the institute’s Spring Graduation on Friday, marking significant personal milestones from Master’s degrees to certificates and every level of study in between.

(Photo/Supplied)

Their stories are inspiring. Take Tahlia King (Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto, and Arowhenua), the former vet nurse who, after a career ending injury, chased her passion for the arts and received a Master of Creative Practice with Distinction. She’s now planning her first solo exhibition.

Then there’s Dilan Richards, the Sri Lankan refugee who spent his formative years at Australia’s Nauru detention centre, dreaming of becoming a pilot. He got his first taste of tertiary study and "found his community" at Ara through his New Zealand Certificate in English Language (Level 4). He was unable to make Friday’s ceremony - too busy with classes at flying school.

One graduate there was Deryn Roder, whose 20-plus years in the workforce in management, leadership and recruitment roles was appraised and evaluated through Ara’s Centre for Assessment of Prior Learning (CAPL).

Roder said achieving her Bachelor of Applied Management (Human Resources Management) was a dream she’d held for a long time.

"Doing my degree through CAPL has helped me prove I have the knowledge and background to contribute to a degree," Roder said. "With a year of challenging study, I've shown that I am in the right industry, and I have what it takes to advance in it."

Student speaker Gezeng Yeki, Bachelor of Applied Management (Human Resources Management) welcomed the cohort for graduation in her indigenous Papua New Guinean Tok Pisin language.

She congratulated those gathered for their resilience, determination and dedication, and dedicated her own qualification to her eight-year-old son.

"Although I knew that being a single parent and studying was not going to be easy, I faced the moments of loneliness and uncertainty for him. In those moments I discovered an inner strength that I never knew existed," Yeki said.

In all, 60 programmes were represented, many of which have multiple specialist streams. From Level 1 Foundation graduates achieving the New Zealand Certificate in Skills for Living for Supported Learners right though to those achieving their master’s in the disciplines of health, creative practice and sustainable practice.

Te Pūkenga representative Paora Ammunson congratulated Ara’s graduates one by one, handing them their scrolls to cheers, applause and stirring tautoko from whānau and friends.

Farewelling those gathered, Ara’s Executive Director Darren Mitchell urged grads to stay in touch.

"We have cherished our role in your educational path, and we’re proud of the connections we've built together. We are here to support you, to celebrate the contributions you will make to our world, and to continue to cheer you on."

With personal triumphs at every turn, Ara graduates from all walks of life are striking new paths.

