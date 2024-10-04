USP Opens New Solomon Islands Campus, Ushering In A New Era Of Education

The University of the South Pacific's Solomon Islands Campus Opening (Photo/Supplied)

Excitement and pride filled the four corners of the new University of the South Pacific (USP) campus at King George in Honiara, Solomon Islands yesterday as alumni, leaders, staff and students gathered to witness the momentous occasion of its official opening.

This new campus is a testament to the long-standing partnership between USP and the Government and people of the Solomon Islands.

It marks the beginning of a new era in education, one that promises to transform the lives of the youth in the Solomon Islands, uplift communities, and contribute to the nation’s development.

In his opening address, USP Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, remarked, “The journey of this new campus began nearly 20 years ago, when discussions first started to build a facility that would meet the growing needs of the Solomon Islands.” Despite setbacks caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and delays in the shipment of materials, construction resumed at full pace in 2022, leading to the celebration today.

Professor Ahluwalia emphasised that the opening of the campus is "demonstrated evidence of our abiding commitment to serving the Solomon Islands and delivering on national and regional development goals, including working towards the global Sustainable Development Goals and the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy."

Alumni and staff were filled with pride as they explored the campus, which boasts state-of-the-art lecture theatres, a spacious library, high-end computer labs, tutorial rooms, and more. The modern facilities provide an environment designed to foster learning and innovation.

Solomon Islands’ Acting Prime Minister and current Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Bradley Tovosia, in his address at the ceremony, said, “This campus ensures that students from across our islands, regardless of their origin, have access to world-class tertiary education.” He highlighted that the campus offers youth a pathway to a brighter future, empowering them to pursue their dreams while contributing to the growth and success of the Solomon Islands.

He continued, “This campus is a symbol of national unity. Here, students from across the Solomon Islands will come together, interact, and share knowledge. The bonds formed within these walls will transcend regional and ethnic differences, fostering a sense of shared identity and purpose.”

USP's new Solomon Islands campus at King George, Honiara (Photo/Supplied)

Current students also expressed their excitement and gratitude, acknowledging the wealth of resources now available to them. The new campus provides enhanced learning opportunities, better connectivity with students across the Pacific, and a chance to boost their academic performance.

Financed by the Asian Development Bank, “The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration and growth,” said ADB’s Regional Director Shane Rosenthal.

Rosenthal further added, “The new campus will provide expanded access to quality higher education, particularly for women and students from remote outer islands and other Pacific countries.”

The new USP campus was officially opened by the Solomon Islands' Governor-General, His Excellency Reverend David Kapu.

