Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Māori And Indigenous PhD Scholars Gather At University Of Auckland

Monday, 7 October 2024, 11:23 am
Press Release: Nga Pae o te Maramatanga

Over 120 Māori and Indigenous doctoral candidates are gathering in Auckland in November to connect and showcase their research.

The tauira have travelled from all over Aotearoa, as well as from around the Pacific and Australia to attend the MAI Te Kupenga Hui-a-Tau. The annual hui creates the opportunity for candidates to present their PhD research as well as make connections and network with their peers.

“Our key kaupapa is manaakitanga. The reason this gathering is important is because this PhD journey can be quite lonely, so the Hui-a-tau is the opportunity for Indigenous PhD researchers to gather in one place. It’s a time to talk about ideas, to network, as well as support each other through our common struggles and experiences of doing a PhD,” says Hui-a-tau coordinator Abigail McClutchie.

She says the hui-a-tau is a unique opportunity for candidates to enhance their professional capacity. “They can make connections with other Māori researchers, not just from their own fields, but also with those outside their own specialty. That sets them up with the ability to think about research with a more broad and holistic view, and it means when it comes time to collaborate or conduct future inter-disciplinary research, they have already made those connections,” says Abigail.

“It is marvelous to go to this hui-a-tau and see how our incredible Māori scholars have flourished. You see them grow from their first year doing a PhD to finally finishing and they are outstanding, confident scholars who are ready to serve their communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Abigail says the experience of doing a PhD is often very different for Māori. “The average age for a Māori PhD candidate is 48 years. Research shows we often don’t go straight from an undergraduate degree, to a masters, then on to a PhD. We have a lot of experiences along the way, and people of all different ages are part of the MAI network, so having the annual hui-a-tau is a way we can support each other throughout our academic journeys,” she says.

MAI Te Kupenga Hui-a-Tau: November 7-10, 2024

MAI Te Kupenga is the national Māori and Indigenous Scholar Network which has sites located at all universities in New Zealand. It is supported by Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Nga Pae o te Maramatanga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 