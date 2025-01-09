UCOL Celebrating Strong Enrolment Numbers Across The Rohe

UCOL are thrilled to celebrate the soaring levels of enrolment applications across board, which are up by 8.5% compared to this time last year, and 20% increase from 2023.

UCOL Operations Lead, Jasmine Groves, says UCOL has a solid foundation as we head into semester one for 2025, which we are really pleased about.

“We’re already 128 Equivalent Full-Time Students (EFTS) enrolments ahead of this time last year, and all four campuses are showing strong interest.”

“UCOL is a great opportunity for those considering study as we offer everything from in-school, certificates, and diplomas right through to Masters. Whether you’re still in high school or a second chance learner, you can find a programme to meet individual needs. From health, science, ICT, business, the trades, the arts and more, plus students of UCOL receive amazing support, as well as access to a number of opportunities and services.”

UCOL’s most popular areas of study for 2025 include the Bachelor of Nursing, Medical Imaging Technology which has had placements limited due to the extensive number of applications, Automotive Engineering, Hairdressing and Early Childhood Education.

“With the current tightening of the job market, now is an ideal time to come to UCOL. Whether you're looking to learn a trade, upskill, change careers, or follow a passion, our programmes equip you with the practical skills and qualifications that employers are seeking.”

“UCOL continues to work closely with industry to make sure the programmes we offer meet the needs of employers. We also recently introduced three new postgraduate ICT programmes which we look forward to welcoming new ākonga to.”

About UCOL: UCOL inspires ākonga (learners), businesses, and communities to succeed. We are a business division of Te Pūkenga – a strong, unified vocational education system that makes collaboration easier. UCOL is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

