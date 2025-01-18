Rangiora School Looks Ahead To More Settled Year

After a year of change Rangiora High School is looking ahead to more settled year, board of trustees presiding member Simon Green says.

Two years ago the school conducted a review of its entire curriculum and has been working on a revamp of the school farm (whenua).

The review led to walls being installed in the Rakahuri building, which was once considered the largest classroom in the South Island, with the board sharing the cost with the Ministry of Education.

A new board-funded $1.8 million cultural learning centre, Te Ao Mārama, was opened in October, while the school plans to build a new performing arts centre with help from the wider community.

The school’s pastoral team was also restructured to align with the philosophy of ‘‘know me, guide me’’, which came out of the curriculum review.

Mr Green said the revamp of the whenua has led to all school faculties making use of the farm, and not just land-based classes.

This year the school is bringing back horticulture as a subject, mainly for year 9 and 10 students, with funding from the board.

Last year a purpose-built classroom was opened for the school’s building class, with the students set to build a tiny house this year.

‘‘We have always valued the trades and now we are putting more emphasis behind it,’’ Mr Green said.

While there has been a focus on literacy and numeracy, principal Bruce Kearney said there is strong interest in the trades and land-based subjects.

‘‘Those who want to go to university should be encouraged, but in North Canterbury our community is strongly connected to the trades and farming.’’

Another recent change is the refurbishment of the old bell tower, which sits outside the school gym.

Former pupil Christine Scott noticed during a walkaround at the recent 140th anniversary that the bell tower, which used to sit on the old administration building, was lying disused.

A plaque will now be added to showcase the bell tower’s history.

