Young Ocean Explorers Aims To Inspire Every Kiwi Child Through Revolutionary 21 Day Challenge

Young Ocean Explorers is on a mission to transform how we view and care for New Zealand’s stunning ocean. Through their revolutionary 21 Day Challenge, they aim to bring this engaging and impactful program into every classroom and to every child across Aotearoa.

Already one of New Zealand’s most-used environmental education programs, the 21 Day Challenge is a web based, integrated curriculum resource aligned with the New Zealand curriculum at levels 1 – 4. It has been designed to inspire kiwi kids and make teachers jobs easier through its unique blend of storytelling, hands-on action, and curriculum-ready resources. Now, Young Ocean Explorers is setting an ambitious goal: to ensure every child in New Zealand participates in this life-changing program at least once during their school years.

This year’s challenge, “Together For Our Moana – We’re Shaping Our Future,” begins on February 28, 2025, and is packed with opportunities to foster environmental stewardship. Schools participating in the program will also have the chance to contribute to a national campaign video, amplifying children’s voices to show how powerful and essential they are in shaping the future of our ocean.

“This isn’t just an educational program—it’s a movement to redefine New Zealand’s connection with our ocean,” said Steve Hathaway, Founder of Young Ocean Explorers. “93% of New Zealand’s territory is actually ocean, and over 80% of our native species live there. It’s time we know, celebrate, and protect this incredible part of our identity. By bringing the underwater world into the Kiwi story, we’re enhancing our nation’s identity and legacy.”

Key Highlights of the 21 Day Challenge:

Curriculum-Ready: Fully integrated with the New Zealand Curriculum (levels 1-4), including fresh content that ties math and literacy into environmental education.

Fully integrated with the New Zealand Curriculum (levels 1-4), including fresh content that ties math and literacy into environmental education. Daily Action: Students actively participate in removing plastic from their communities, contributing to over 1 million pieces collected since 2021.

Students actively participate in removing plastic from their communities, contributing to over 1 million pieces collected since 2021. Empowering Voices: The program culminates in a national campaign video featuring children’s voices, emphasising their power to create change.

The program culminates in a national campaign video featuring children’s voices, emphasising their power to create change. Teacher-Friendly: All preparation is done, with plug-and-play lessons that make it easy for teachers to deliver impactful education.

All preparation is done, with plug-and-play lessons that make it easy for teachers to deliver impactful education. Highly Engaging: Features stunning visuals, real-world conservation stories, and interactive activities to inspire young learners.

Steve Hathaway adds, “We’re inspiring students to see the ocean as their taonga (treasure) and giving teachers the tools they need to shape engaged, environmentally conscious learners. Together, we’re helping create a generation of ocean guardians.”

With millions of views on their website and an expanding reach in classrooms nationwide, Young Ocean Explorers is at the forefront of environmental education. They’re calling on schools to join this movement in Term 1, 2025, to create a brighter future for Aotearoa’s marine ecosystems.

About Young Ocean Explorers

Young Ocean Explorers was founded in 2013 by BAFTA-winning underwater cameraman Steve Hathaway and his then 12-year-old daughter, Riley. What began as a simple school project on turtles and plastic has grown into a groundbreaking initiative, inspiring children and educators across New Zealand and beyond. With a captivating TV series, an engaging book, and an educational website boasting millions of views, Young Ocean Explorers is now one of Aotearoa’s most cherished environmental education programs.

Driven by their vision to connect every Kiwi child with our unique ocean, Young Ocean Explorers gifted their acclaimed book, Love Our Ocean, to every school in New Zealand and the Cook Islands. This initiative empowers educators and students with inspiring stories and practical lessons about protecting and celebrating marine life.

Their mission is to spark a lifelong passion for Aotearoa’s breathtaking underwater world, equipping children with the knowledge and tools to create a brighter, more sustainable future for our oceans. Their ultimate hope is we have a thriving ocean for future generations.

For more information about the 21 Day Challenge, visit Young Ocean Explorers or contact info@youngoceanexplorers.com.

