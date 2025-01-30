How Would NZ’s Brightest Energy Students Reinvent The Energy System? Taranaki Energy Hackathon Challenging Status Quo

Over 20 of New Zealand’s top energy students have begun an intensive two-day challenge: to reimagine the region’s energy future. As part of their summer internships and graduate programmes with a range of companies in the Taranaki, these students will tackle one of the biggest questions facing the sector: how do we build a sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy system that secures long-term prosperity for the region?

The Taranaki Energy Hackathon, led by Beca and sponsored by Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, will challenge participants to think beyond traditional solutions and scope an intergenerational energy system that meets economic, environmental, and social needs. Known as the "energy trilemma," balancing network reliability, sustainability, and affordability has long been a complex challenge for policymakers and industry. Now, it’s time for fresh thinking.

"Our youth will be the ones to inherit the energy system, so why not ask them to design it?" said Andrew Wallace, Industrial Energy Lead at Beca, and the driving force behind the Hackathon.

With decarbonisation a real focus for the sector, and with the rise of AI and energy-hungry data centres, for example, the challenge is not insignificant.

"We’re not looking for a single ‘perfect’ answer," continues Wallace. "We want students to think holistically-what’s their ideal future energy system? The teams that best account for real-world trade-offs while bringing fresh, practical ideas to the table will win."

From vision to reality

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Friday afternoon, after two days of brainstorming and problem-solving, the teams will present their ideal energy scenarios to a panel of judges, representing both the region and industry. But the process doesn’t end there.

In March 2025, a team of the country’s leading energy experts will take the winning team’s idea and workshop it into a practical framework-a plan that could shape real-world energy policies and investments in Taranaki and beyond. The students will then have the unique opportunity to hear directly from these experts on how their vision could be implemented.

"The fact that these ideas will be taken seriously by industry professionals is incredibly exciting," said Stacey Hitchcock, General Manager of Investment at Venture Taranaki and Hackathon judge.

"For a passionate university student, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To influence the future of New Zealand’s energy system, to use Taranaki as a case study, and to have a powerhouse team of experts refining your vision-it’s an incredible experience for both the students and the region."

Investing in the next generation

The Taranaki Energy Hackathon is more than an academic exercise-it’s an investment in the future energy workforce. With support from industry leaders, the Hackathon provides students with hands-on experience, real-world problem-solving skills, and exposure to some of New Zealand’s most pressing energy challenges.

One of the students, Jamie Nasmith, who is entering her fourth year studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Waikato, is currently a summer intern at Clarus with aspirations to join the energy sector.

"I’m a little nervous and don’t quite know what to expect, but I’m also excited," says Nasmith.

"Following my internship at Transpower last year, and throughout my studies, I have become particularly interested in energy and I’m pursuing a career in the industry. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the intricacies of the energy system and where I might be able to have an impact".

The Taranaki Energy Hackathon is a part of a broader Taranaki energy intern summer events programme delivered by Energy Resources Aotearoa throughout December and January. The programme has been supported by organisations including Hiringa, OMV, Matahio Energy, Taranaki Offshore Partnership, Clarus, Todd Energy, Worley, and Powerco, among others.

© Scoop Media

