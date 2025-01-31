Disruption To Auckland Healthy School Lunches Programme Today

The School Lunch Collective experienced a technical problem with the ovens in the early hours of this morning at the Central Production Kitchen in Auckland which has now been resolved.

Unfortunately, this means delays for Auckland schools in the school lunch programme who are unlikely to receive their lunches on time.

We have been in touch with affected schools directly to apologise and we’re working together with them to make sure tamariki receive their lunches today. In some cases, Compass NZ has delivered additional food items to schools and where it is easier for schools to go out and purchase meals for students, schools will be reimbursed.

The School Lunch Collective apologises to schools, students and parents impacted and remains committed to resolving teething issues experienced these first days.

With over 127,000 meals being delivered around the country every school day, we are committed to supporting students learning through the Healthy School Lunches Programme.

This technical issue does not affect other schools in the Schools Lunch Programme outside of Auckland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

