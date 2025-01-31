Surviving The Back-to-school Rush: Tips For Families

As the school holidays end and routines resume, many families face the challenge of navigating back-to-school chaos. Disruption to daily routines can affect kids’ focus and energy levels at school, while parents may find themselves scrambling to prepare healthy lunches in the morning rush. Adjusting to early mornings, meal planning, and managing budgets can feel overwhelming, but a little preparation can make all the difference.

The nutritionists at Food for Thought, a nationwide programme that teaches primary school children about nutrition, with support from Foodstuffs, is sharing practical strategies to help families reset routines and ease the transition into the school year.

Top tips for streamlining routines

Schedule times to share meals together to connect as a family and role model healthy eating habits and trying new foods to kids. Get kids in the kitchen. Giving kids some responsibility to help prepare food can save time and teach valuable skills in the process.

Budget-friendly shopping ideas

Stock up on specials and cook larger portions to freeze for quick, budget-friendly meals and easy leftovers. Smart choices: Buy in-season produce, frozen fruits and vegetables, and nutritious pantry staples like rice, pasta, oats, beans, chickpeas, lentils and canned fish to keep costs down. Frozen and canned foods often have similar nutritional value as their fresh alternatives.

Building healthy habits

To ensure your family gets the nutrients they need, aim to include a variety of vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins, and dairy in your meals. Small steps like these can set the stage for a smooth and healthy start to the school year.

Last year alone, Food for Thought nutritionists taught over 18,000 Kiwi kids the value of fueling their bodies with balanced eating. Through in-class lessons with qualified nutritionists and field trips to their local New World, PAK’nSAVE, or Four Square, children gained essential life skills in understanding food and nutrition.

For more information about Food for Thought, visit www.foodforthought.co.nz

