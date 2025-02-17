ANZIIF Partner With Lloyd’s To Present The 2025 Lloyd’s Innovators Scholarship

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to partner with Lloyd’s to launch the Lloyd’s Innovators Scholarship for 2025.

This initiative is designed to recognise and empower future leaders in the insurance industry, providing them with an opportunity to develop their knowledge and expertise.

The Scholarship is open to brokers, general insurance professionals and loss adjusters who hold a Tier 1 qualification or AICLA Certificate in Loss Adjusting.

The Lloyd’s Innovator’s Scholarship will support the winner in progressing from a Tier 1/AICLA level certification to a Diploma. Each scholarship includes enrolment in the ANZIIF course “Lloyd’s Demystified” and is valued up to $5,000 AUD.

Additionally, the winner will gain exclusive, hands-on industry experience, with a “day-in-the-life” opportunity at the Lloyd’s Sydney office.

Applications for the Lloyd’s Innovators Scholarship open on the 10th of February 2025 and will close on the 1st of August 2025.

“We’re excited to once again partner with ANZIIF and offer a number of Innovator Scholarships to applicants this year. The Scholarship recognises future leaders and innovators and provides an excellent educational opportunity designed to advance the careers of insurance professionals. This is a great opportunity for new talent to develop their understanding of the Lloyd’s market which remains at the forefront of innovation,” says Peter Plustwik, General Manager of Lloyd’s Australia.

“This is fantastic way for an insurance professional to showcase their passion for the insurance sector,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

For more information on The Lloyd’s Innovators Scholarship, including details on the application process, click here, or visit the ANZIIF website at anziif.com.

© Scoop Media

