Care around the clock continues over the summer holidays

Monday, 16 December 2019, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

16 December 2019

This summer, wherever your holidays take you around New Zealand, remember that you can still get free health advice whenever you need it.

Whether you’ve had a donk from your new pétanque set or the Christmas leftovers are turning your tummy, if you need health advice over the holidays you can call your own general practice team 24/7 for care around the clock.

Before you head off on holiday be sure to load your general practice’s number into your mobile phone, because when the doors are closed and the lights are out a team of registered nurses are ready to take your call – any time of day or night, including public holidays.

You can meet some of the #carearoundtheclock nursing team and learn more about the service they provide here.

If you are heading away, make sure you pack enough of your regular medications for the duration of your holiday. If you’re going to need a repeat prescription while away, get it sorted before you leave town.

In a life-threatening emergency call 111.

If you’re feeling anxious or just need someone to talk to you can call or text 1737 any time and you can speak to (or text) a trained counsellor free of charge.

For everything else, whether you’re holidaying in Wanaka or Whangamata, make your general practice team your first call. They can tell you what to do and where to go if you need to be seen urgently.

If you aren’t already enrolled with a general practice team use our handy general practice finder map.

Information for visitors to Christchurch

Visitors to Christchurch who need to see a doctor can visit one of the urgent care practices:

The 24 Hour Surgery – 401 Madras Street. Phone (+64) 3 365 7777
Moorhouse Medical – 3 Pilgrim Place, open 8am – 8pm daily. Phone (+64) 3 365 7900
Riccarton Clinic – 4 Yaldhurst Road, open 8am – 8pm daily. Phone (+64) 3 343 3661

Trusted health advice

You can also visit our HealthInfo website or your community pharmacy for health advice.

HealthInfo is a health information website that has information specific to Canterbury. It is written and approved by local doctors, practice nurses, hospital clinicians, and other healthcare professionals and features a mix of health information, fact sheets on different topics and descriptions of local health services.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

