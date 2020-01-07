News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Smoke a timely reminder to check inhalers

Tuesday, 7 January 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Smoke from Australian bush fires could have effects on asthma, COPD, and other respiratory conditions if it reaches low air levels, says Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ.

This smoke has been drifting across the Tasman for several days, with noticeable effects on weather across the North Island.

ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding says that, while there haven’t yet been official reports of increased respiratory problems for New Zealanders, people with respiratory conditions should be mindful of potential risks.

"If you have a respiratory condition, you should ensure that you keep your medication with you at all times," says Letitia. "It’s also a good time to remember that medication does expire, and so you should ensure that your inhalers are up to date in case you need them."

Smoke can irritate the airways and trigger worsening of respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, with children and the elderly being among those most at risk of unexpected flare-ups. Reducing the chance of exposure or outdoor exertion can help to prevent any complications.

"The best advice we can give is to keep taking your preventer medications, and keep your reliever medication on hand," says Letitia. "If you are experiencing worsening of your respiratory condition, or believe you may be developing symptoms, contact your GP as soon as possible to discuss your options."

For more information on respiratory conditions and managing asthma, visit arfnz.org.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 