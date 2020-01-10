Pharmacies join the fight against measles in the BoP

Pharmacies join the fight against measles in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes

Protecting yourself and your family from measles just got more convenient. Selected pharmacies across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts are now offering an additional way for people aged 16 to 49 to get their free MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) immunisation.

Although the numbers of new measles cases in New Zealand and locally has fortunately reduced in recent weeks, the risk is still real. There are still ongoing outbreaks here, in the Pacific and further afield.

“We are well aware that gaps remain in our communities’ protection against measles. The current measles outbreak across NZ is clear proof of that. Despite good progress locally in improving MMR immunisation; we need to keep up our efforts if we are to avoid further outbreaks,” says Dr Jim Miller, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

“It is great to see some of our pharmacies now being able to give MMR. Any way we can make immunisation more available and convenient is really important, particularly at the moment” say Dr Miller.

Drop by one of these pharmacies or call ahead to arrange your immunisation.

Western Bay of Plenty

· Unichem Cherrywood

· Unichem Mount Dispensary

· Unichem Excelsa, Papamoa

· Unichem Greerton

· Unichem Brookfield

· Unichem Metro, Bethlehem

· Unichem Faulkners, Tauranga

· My Pharmacy Papamoa

· My Pharmacy Te Puke

· Life Pharmacy Te Puke

· Life Pharmacy Bayfair

· Countdown Bayfair

· Countdown Fraser Cove

· Pharmacy on Cameron, Tauranga

· Waugh’s Pharmacy, Welcome Bay

Whakatāne

· Total Health Chemist, Whakatāne

Rotorua

· Central Pharmacy, Rotorua

· Life Pharmacy Rotorua

Taupō

· Unichem Mainstreet Pharmacy, Taupō

MMR immunisation is also available from your family doctor or practice nurse if you or your child need to be immunised – it’s never too late to catch up.

