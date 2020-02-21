News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealanders Onboard Diamond Princess Have Arrived In Whangaparāoa

Friday, 21 February 2020, 8:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The six New Zealanders originally onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have now arrived at Whangaparāoa Reception Centre.

The Ministry’s Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay has welcomed the six New Zealanders and acknowledges what a difficult time it is for this group.

“We really appreciate the willingness of this group of people to stay at the reception centre for the 14-day quarantine period.

“Our top priority is ensuring these people remain healthy. Their welfare and wellbeing is our primary focus. That’s why we have health professionals onsite to check up on everyone’s health on a daily basis,” says Dr McElnay.

“We know people may have concerns about being away from family and friends even longer than first anticipated. We will make sure people feel as comfortable as possible at the centre.”

