News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

KiwiHarvest Charity Marks 10 Million Meals Delivered To Hungry Kiwis With The Opening Of New HQ

Friday, 21 February 2020, 8:16 am
Press Release: KiwiHarvest

Food rescue charity KiwiHarvest has marked the milestone of putting 10 million meals on the plates of hungry Kiwis with the official opening its new national headquarters in Auckland.

KiwiHarvest works with food businesses including supermarkets, wholesalers and producers to rescue up to 140,000 kilograms of surplus food each month – the equivalent weight of 175 polar bears – and divert it from landfill to more than 220 charities and social service agencies who help feed Kiwis in hardship.

In February, it nudged past the 10 million meal mark.

KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning says the charity’s move to new, bigger and better premises in East Tamaki means it can significantly boost the quantities of food it collects and hands back to vulnerable communities.

“Every Kiwi deserves access to fresh food and thanks to the support of our founding supporter Goodman Foundation and fantastic family of other sponsors, we’ve been able to grow and expand our operations and presence in Auckland significantly.

“This means we can continue with our long-term plan of rescuing tonnes of good food being wasted every day and putting it to better use nourishing our communities.”

100% of food rescued by Kiwi Harvest is fit for consumption but cannot be sold, whether due to oversupply, damaged packaging, cancelled orders, mislabelling or because it is nearing its best before date.

Once collected, it is distributed free of charge via KiwiHarvest’s fleet of refrigerated vans to community groups and social service agencies and shared with people in need.

KiwiHarvest launched in Dunedin in 2012 and has hubs in Queenstown, Hawkes Bay as well as Auckland’s North Shore.

An event to celebrate the official opening of its new headquarters in East Tamaki and mark the 10 million meals milestone will be take place on Thursday, 20 February, 4-6pm at KiwiHarvest HQ, Unit G/70 Business Parade South, Highbrook, Auckland, 2013.

About KiwiHarvest

KiwiHarvest works with food businesses, including supermarkets, wholesalers, producers, cafes, restaurants, and hotels, to rescue good food that cannot be sold – whether due to oversupply, damaged packaging, cancelled orders, misspelling or food is nearing its best before date or end of life.

New Zealand industry generates more than 103,000 tonnes of food waste per year, and it is estimated that 60% of food going to landfill is edible. Burying food (and often its packaging) in landfill is environmentally unfriendly and unsustainable.

Not only does it needlessly contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, wasting food also means squandering the resources used to produce and transport that food, including water, land, energy, labour, and capital. For more information on KiwiHarvest, visit: www.kiwiharvest.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from KiwiHarvest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 