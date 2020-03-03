COVID-19 Update - 3 March 2020 - Test Results Negative
Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health
The Ministry can now confirm both COVID-19 tests
referred to at today's media stand-up are
negative.
The latest result came just before
4PM.
New Zealand still has one confirmed case of
COVID-19 (announced 28 February 2020) - that patient is in a
stable and improving condition in
hospital.
