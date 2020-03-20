11 New Cases Of COVID-19



Eleven new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 39.

The number of new cases is in line with what we’ve seen in the past few days. Around 1000 tests were processed yesterday.

Where public health staff have fully investigated the 11 cases there is again a clear link to overseas travel. In several other cases, the test results were only confirmed this morning and these are still being followed up fully.

Public health staff interview every case in detail so we can quickly trace their movements and identify all close contacts and isolate them.

Of these 11 new cases, five are in Auckland, two in the Waikato region, two in the Wellington region and one each in Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay.

Details for each of these cases will be on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is finalised. The website will continue to be updated as fuller information is received.

Healthline will be provided with the seat numbers of the recent flights and will soon be able to advise anyone on these flights whether they are considered a close contact. Close contacts will be required to undertake 14 days of self-isolation, and will be monitored for symptoms.

None of these 11 cases is in hospital. All are at home and self-isolating.

One of the cases announced yesterday, a man in his 60s is in Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown and his condition is stable.

Logan Park High School

As reported yesterday all the tests on the 150 close contacts were negative but they all remain in self-isolation for the 14-day period.

The test results give us important information indicating the two Dunedin cases were linked to overseas travel, rather than a possible community link.

Once cleaned and approved by local public health staff, the school is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Providing Support

We're coming up to the weekend and for the many people in self-isolation it’s important to remember that doesn’t mean social isolation.

It's really important for mental wellbeing to stay connected to people.

There are lots of ways to reach out to people by phone, social media, or online contact.

Talking to people and checking in on others keeps us all connected and that is more important than ever.

Large Gatherings and Physical distancing

To slow the spread of COVID-19, as of yesterday, gatherings of 500 people or more in close proximity outdoors, or 100 people or more indoors, have been cancelled.

This applies to both public events such as concerts and private events such as weddings.

Organisers of gatherings of any size need to assess the risk they pose to attendees and the community. Work, school, and public transport are considered essential gatherings and do not need to be cancelled or closed.

There is good information about this on the Ministry website which is frequently updated.

Recovery

There has been some interest in how many people have fully recovered from COVID-19. We are looking at how we collect and report on this information in future.

Recovery from COVID-19 is a lot like recovering from a flu. You should rest, recuperate, keep up your fluids and get lots of sleep.

Even when recovered individuals will need to remain in strict isolation until cleared by your health provider.

Self Isolation

As of today we have set up a dedicated email address to access multi-agency assistance and advice where required. Through this email address members of the public will be able to access information from Health, Immigration and Police, where required.

Priority will be given to messages from confirmed cases and the contacts of confirmed cases and will also enable notifications of reported breaches of self-isolation and mass gathering requirements. We ask people to use this channel judicially.

That email address is: nhccselfisolation@health.govt.nz

