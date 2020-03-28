News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

83 New Cases Of COVID-19 In New Zealand

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are 83 new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand made up of 78 new confirmed cases and 5 probable cases. This is as at 9.00 am this morning.

There are 50 individuals that we can confirm have recovered.

We have 12 people in hospital with COVID-19. There are 3 in Wellington Regional Hospital, 1 in Wairau Hospital (Blenheim), 1 in Nelson Hospital, 2 in Whangarei Hospital and 1 each in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Dunedin and Greymouth hospitals.

There are two people in ICU, one on a ventilator. For privacy reasons we won’t be providing other details on these patients.

Our laboratories are working to process and report test results as quickly as possible. Taken over a seven-day period, our average daily test number is 1613.

Anyone who has been tested is expected to be in strict self-isolation until advised of the result of their test – that means effectively quarantining themselves from other members of their family.

We are still seeing a strong link to overseas travel, as well as links to confirmed cases.

We continue to investigate several possible clusters.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 451.


Pregnancy & COVID-19
We want to send some important messages to pregnant women and their whanau.

We know you may be particularly concerned about what COVID-19 means for you and your family. The Ministry wants to support you.

Please talk to your midwife and support people so you get the best advice.

Seeing your midwife for routine and urgent visits is still necessary throughout this lockdown period.

Your midwife will do as much of your consult as she can either over the phone or via video conferencing.

Your midwife may reduce the number of face to face visits you have.

Please talk to your midwife about the most appropriate location for your face to face visits. There is more information on the Ministry website.


Kindness & restraint
Finally, the Ministry of Health wants to reiterate messages around social media.

We join in the call for kindness and restraint on social media after reports of abuse to people with confirmed COVID-19.

We all understand there is a high level of anxiety in the community but it’s not acceptable to attack people who have been caught up in this pandemic.

We need to look out for each other. We want people with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested so we can manage this outbreak and recognise clusters of transmission and stop them from spreading.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 