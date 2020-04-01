Support Crew Brings Kiwis Together To Unite Against Covid-19

The Coronavirus lockdown has caused an unprecedented need for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Kiwis to stay socially connected and to get a hand with urgent supplies, meals and picking up prescriptions.

Enter Support Crew, an established online help roster that activates a community to remotely coordinate meals, supermarket shops, a friendly phone call or any other help that’s needed during isolation, from anywhere in the world.

“Over the last three years, we’ve helped more than 4,000 Kiwis coordinate support needed for aged care, hospitalisation, mental health, new babies and unemployment. We now critically shift our focus to bring Kiwi’s together to unite against Covid-19,” says Support Crew Co-Founder, Kelly Banks.

The free online platform enables anyone to set up a private Support Page. By inviting friends, family and neighbours to their page they can then manage and coordinate help with meals or errands and sharing updates. The platform’s Give Store allows Kiwi’s in insolation to provide remote help for vulnerable family members to receive ‘heat and eat’ meal deliveries, supermarket vouchers or fruit and vegetable boxes.

“A local Auckland woman used our Give Store to organise a delivery of heat and eat meals for her parents in Taupo so that she could help without needing to be nearby,” says Support Crew Co-Founder, Janine Williams.

Since launching in 2017, Support Crew has coordinated over 2,500 requests for help and organised 1,850 meals, 400 trips to appointments, 200 hours of cleaning, 110 social visits, 220 dog walks, 5,200 messages and over 65 errands.

Trusted by New Zealand's leading organisations and charities such as MercyAscot, The Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Auckland and Canopy Cancer Care, who refer their patients to set-up a Support Page. Support Crew are now rallying communities to band together and support each other during this global pandemic.

Support Crew has seen an unexpected number of expat Kiwi’s organising help for their loved ones in isolation.

“We have many stories of generosity, from the expat in the UK who organised $500 worth of food and petrol vouchers for her immune compromised sister; to finding a loan portacot within hours for a mother in East Auckland,” says Kelly Banks.

A significant number of vulnerable Kiwis find online shopping confusing and overwhelming, so by nominating a family member, neighbour or member of the community as a designated shopper is proving vitally helpful. That’s why Support Crew are now matching people who need help with people in the community who are close by and want to help.

For those wanting to help, here’s 2 simple things you can do at www.supportcrew.co:

Sign yourself up to help Sign up a person who needs help

© Scoop Media

