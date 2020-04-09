News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Exercise Experts Producing NZ’s Biggest Online Directory During Lockdown

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

ExerciseNZ is working with the New Zealand Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs) to produce the

country’s largest directory of online exercise providers.

REPs has 3500 members and more than 250 facilities, representing about 70 percent of the workforce of the industry.

ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says around 80 percent of trainers and clubs are going online to provide exercise from home options and activities for millions of Kiwis keen to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“We have seen how quickly trainers have been able to offer online services but we have some concerns when the lockdown ends, there will be major restrictions on gatherings which might affects gyms and exercise providers in the long term. But we will be prepared either way – returning to business as usual or growing our online directory.

“We’ve seen the number of providers on the directory skyrocket in the last fortnight. It’s too soon to tell how many kiwis are staying active while at home, but anecdotal evidence from social media posts is that many are taking it up.

REPs have online services as a search option, so people can find services locally, online or both, although currently only online services are available. All registered trainers meet strict standards and provide safe and effective advice to the public. REPs is part of an international group - ICREPs, the largest exercise industry organisation in the world.

“All REPs trainers and facilities have been verified to meet strict internationally benchmarked standards. They are mapped to standards underpinned by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority guidelines, which provides safety to those using a REPs trainer or facility.

“The range of their offerings ranges from yoga to bootcamp, from Les Mills on demand classes, to 1:1 personal training coaching sessions. Just like the diversity of exercise providers in the real or pre-covid world the online options are just as varied

“All New Zealanders have seen messages about the need to stay active at home during lockdown, which is great. The challenge is to ensure that the advice for this is from professionals with recognised qualifications and not social media influencers with six packs, or those with a new wonder product,” Beddie says.

