9 New Cases Of COVID-19



Today New Zealand's total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 9, made up of 7 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases.

There are no additional deaths to report and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 12.

Four of the cases we are reporting today will continue to be investigated for links to confirmed cases.

The new combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1440.

There are now 974 people with COVID-19 who have recovered – an increase of 62 on yesterday.

Today there are 14 people in hospital** with COVID-19. The total includes three people in ICU – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals.

Two of these ICU patients are in a critical condition.

There are still 16 significant clusters – no change from yesterday. 1 additional case has been added to one of these clusters.

Yesterday 3081 COVID-19 tests were processed. The rolling 7-day average is 3354, and 86,305 total tests have been processed to date.

Over the weekend, there were a number of efforts around wider community testing by public health and primary care.

Waitemata DHB had test sites at two supermarket locations in Mangere and Henderson on Saturday. Over 400 samples were taken and have now come back with negative results.

As we have noted previously, this is similar to the results from previous testing in Queenstown and in locations across the Waikato.

Targeted community testing continues to be part of our ongoing surveillance against COVID-19, which helps provide us with assurance that there is not undetected community transmission.

© Scoop Media

