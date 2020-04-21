News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Supermarket food boxes must be healthy - Vegetarian Society

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 8:52 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society


The NZ Vegetarian Society has commended New World for its initiative in trialling an ‘essential food box’, but it says the contents of the boxes need to be much healthier. The boxes come in different sizes, and aim to provide enough food for a week. The service is targeted at elderly and vulnerable people, and families who need to shop quickly.

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says that, although essential food boxes are a good idea, from a nutritional perspective they are lacking:

‘This is a great idea, because it will make life easier for people at this difficult time. It is disappointing, though, to see so many unhealthy items in these boxes. Processed meats, for example, are linked to a range of poor health outcomes, including cancer; and some of these boxes don’t appear to contain any fresh fruit or vegetables.’

Mr McKibbin says the people who would buy these boxes need healthy food, too:

‘Everyone needs to eat well, and, as we all know, that means eating more fruit and veg. It seems strange, and a bit irresponsible, that supermarkets would push unhealthy food on the elderly, people who are sick and self-isolating, and families - especially in the middle of a global pandemic. If anyone should have access to healthy food, it’s them. That’s a real service our supermarkets could provide.’

Mr McKibbin acknowledged the need to keep prices affordable - but he says that healthy food can be much more affordable than unhealthy food.

‘There are lots of healthy foods that are affordable - lentils, brown rice, and chickpeas are just a few examples. Peanut butter would make a great addition to these boxes, too. Supermarkets could help customers by providing recipe sheets, so if any of these ingredients are unfamiliar, they’ll know what to do with them.’

If all of the boxes were vegetarian, they would be accessible to even more New Zealanders. With 15% of New Zealanders now living meat-free some or all of the time, it would be in the supermarkets’ interests to explore this, too.

The NZ Vegetarian Society is willing to work with supermarkets to develop ideas for healthy food boxes, and anyone who is interested in nutritious recipes will find lots of inspiration at www.vegetarian.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Vegetarian Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 