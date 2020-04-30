CEAC - "Gov't Must Give Humanity To Relatives Seeking Dying Of Covid 19”

Today Auckland Professor of medicine Des Gorman was interviewed on Newshub about the lack of plans during this pandemic and cited this issue as another example of the “fractured health system ill prepared for a pandemic.

We support Professor Gorman’s review of the current lack of a effective policy to tackle a pandemic in NZ and that the NZ Ministry of health is fractured and dysfunctional; Prof Gorman. – Quote; “making it up as they go along ; - no one’s accountable”. Unquote;

We agree..

NZ Ministry of Health are seen not having any humanity during the Covid paramedic as we sadly witness a dying mother has her siblings being blocked from being at her bedside by a callous Ministry of Health who lacks compassion.

We all expect this Government who promised us to be “a kinder gentler caring government” before the 2017 election, now need to show leadership and step up here and make the changes that allow the patients dying of Covid 19 have their families at their bedside during their last days as a sign of humanity.

Professor of medicine Des Gorman showed compassion that we need here not the hard cold public servant autocracy that was shown us during this latest “end of life” experience.

This raises more questions for us to consider the dysfunction of our Ministry of Health compared to our trading partners.

This as the UK Ministry of Health is going through significant changes in their data collection.

On citizens suffering/dying from Covid 19.

As UK switches to a more “inclusive” accounting of those dying from Covid 19.

Data in UK has been expanded now to clearly understand the nature of who has been exposed to Covid 19, recovered, and who has died, in their homes and hospitals, and rest homes outside those tested for the virus.

We at CEAC have been for months requesting NZ Ministry of health expand our testing to all citizens now to capture all these lost statistics in our pandemic, but the Ministry is so far resting any changes to align us to the UK model of data collection.

FACTS:

Elderly are dying in NZ now without being diagnosed if, they previously had or still have Covid 19 that is the cause of death by using two testing protocols explained below.

So clearly we not finding al the complete more accurate data and are running without adequate accurate data on this Covid 19 pandemic.

As CEAC has said before; the statistics must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who developed immunity to Covid 19 before death.

WHY?

We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol

NZ Ministry of health is using only the nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.

The current ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection.

Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test.) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19.

It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.

https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/coronavirus-testing.html

Proof is below; “A ‘negative’ coronavirus test result doesn’t always mean you aren’t infected”

This was found reported in China during their pandemic, and they resorted to ‘lung Xray’s’ to confirm that the patient was seriously ill after so many confusing false negative swab results were repeatedly found occurring there.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/a-negative-coronavirus-test-result-doesnt-always-mean-you-arent-infected/ar-BB11KbjX

And this also shows how false Swab testing is;

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7960423/The-Latest-Shanghai-index-drops-8-virus-outbreak-grows.html

Quote; “A test developed by the researchers was able to detect 2019-nCoV in oral swab samples. But samples taken about 10 days later did not have a positive result.”

CEAC are on the record here;

CEAC have several times requested for “NZ Ministry of Health to be cautious” now more so with the virus testing protocols beginning on 20th January 2020..

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2001/S00041/ceac-calls-for-ministry-of-health-to-be-cautious.htm

CEAC calls for Ministry of Health to be cautious

Monday, 20 January 2020, 2:31 am

Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Monday 20th January 2020

“CEAC calls for Ministry of Health to be cautious of mystery viral pneumonia spreading from China.”

For our public health and safety;

CEAC is calling on Gov’t -Ministry of Health to carry out the following;

Allow relatives to attend the end of life of their loved ones dying from covid 19.

Ministry of Health must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19.

To save citizens lives and avoid false negative throat nasal swab tests.

Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid controlled ‘tracing of the Covid 19’.

We must have mass testing of all our community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

