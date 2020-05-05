News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tauranga’s Baypark COVID-19 Assessment Centre Closed This Sunday

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Tauranga’s COVID-19 assessment centre will not be open this coming Sunday 10 May.

The Tauranga Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) located at the Trustpower Baypark Stadium will be open as normal throughout this week and on Saturday but closed on Sunday. The opening times this week are:

Monday-Friday 9am-4pm

Saturday 9am-2pm

Sunday Closed

All those with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

People are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, and only with others within their bubble. Those who don’t have access to a vehicle should contact their GP for adivce.

