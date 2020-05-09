Beauty Queens Show Support For Ovarian Cancer Research #WhiteShirt2020

The Ms Australia World & Ms New Zealand World 2020 National finalists created this video, raising awareness for White Shirt Day 2020 - which is an awareness and fundraising campaign for Ovarian Cancer Research and the OCRF.

Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) #WhiteShirt2020 #OCRF

Australia's oldest international beauty queen, Robbie Canner is on the hunt for successors after taking over the reins of the Australian and New Zealand arm of the prestigious international Ms World pageant - and she wishes to introduce her first 15 national finalists!

Coming from all walks of life, cultures (Australian indigenous, Fijian, Afghan, Kenyan, Burmese, Filippino, Kiwi - but to name a few!) and backgrounds, Robbie Canner is committed to ensuring the Ms Australia and New Zealand World is an inclusive pageant welcoming and embracing women from all walks of life.

"My aim is for all women of Australia and New Zealand to be represented in the World pageant," said Ms Canner.

The Australian and New Zealand finals of the internationally-renowned pageant, which were set to be held in May, have been postponed to 28-30 August, 2020 at the Stamford Plaza Sydney Airport Hotel & Conference Centre, and is open to all ladies 26 years and over and of any status.

"I decided to take on the role of director because the World pageant has been fantastic for me and I wanted to give back to all ladies 26 and over to have the same opportunities as I have had so the inaugural pageant is here, and with New Zealand so close I decided to have them join so we can grow World," said Ms Canner, who resides in Sydney.

The pageant is a charity event for Tour de Cure Australia, and more specifically, the Scott Canner Young Investigator Grant (named after Robbie's late son who lost his battle to non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011 at the age of 22), which helps fund the research of up-and-coming cancer researchers. More than 750K in grants have been awarded thus far. The Ms World platform is NOWSA - National Organization for Women's Safety Awareness.

"The World pageant system is all about the entrant. No platform or charity is a requirement although we welcome entrants to share their chosen charities and platforms with us, if they have one," said Ms Canner.

"All the World queens are coming from the US for the gala evening in August 2020, and most of the judges will be international judges."

Major sponsor, huntmaster has generously supported the event, offering the four major winners, Ms Australia World and Ms Australia World Elite and Ms New Zealand World and Ms New Zealand World Elite entry to the prestigious Ms World Pageant 2020 from 13-16 October, 2020 in Las Vegas, United States of America as well as accommodation, food, beverages and return economy flights.

"I would love all ladies to enter - the more the merrier! Come join us - it’s a fantastic ride," said Ms Canner.

During her reign as Ms World 2018/19, Ms Canner proved that age really is just a number, from beating out beauties from 22 different countries aged 26 and up - to walking the prestigious New York Fashion Week in February 2019 as the one of the oldest models to grace the runway.

Entries are being accepted now. Entry Form and Pageant Information can be found at this link: https://www.robbiecanner.com.au/ms-australia-new-zealand-world-2020.

