News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MCANZ To Fight ACC For Medical Cannabis Funding

Friday, 12 June 2020, 6:36 am
Press Release: MCANZ

MCANZ has resolved to take the fight to ACC for funding Medical Cannabis, due to persistent refusals experienced in the patient community even when patients have exhausted all other treatments, or the clinical response of patients using Medical Cannabis has far exceeded standard treatments.

As recently as January this year it seemed as if progress was being made, with a significant win for patients with funding granted in the case of Jamie O’mara. In this instance, ACC has reneged on this commitment and is now using it’s typical tactics of delay and obfuscation and spurious concerns around “tolerance” build up as a reason to cease funding going forward.

”To finally have something help relieve Jamie’s long 36yr battle with seizures was a relief beyond words, but the cost had kept our stress levels high. The CBD oil has saved his life, as he had started aspirating in seizures".

"Now acc are stating they will be taking the funding away in June, giving only rubbish excuses for their refusal to continue paying for it. It’s nothing short of cruel & an enormous added insult to his injury, We are at a loss with their actions. ” Says Jamie’s mother Sally O’Mara

MCANZ has soken to John Miller law about the process with a view to engaging their services and is now canvassing the patient community for expressions of interest, to allow MCANZ to select patients with strong cases to follow through the appeals process.

“ACC should not be refusing to pay for cannabis products where they are a prescribed treatment for those with ACC covered injuries.

Any ACC decisions to this effect are contrary to a fundamental purpose of the ACC legislation which is to promote rehabilitation to the maximum extent practicable.

John Miller Law has agreed to challenge any such ACC decisions” says John Miller,

ACC funding has been a path long available to patients, however the default position is to refer to the opinion of the faculty of pain medicine, flying in the face of the individual patient experience. While the evidence for chronic pain for example, is that Cannabis is effective, the evidence showing it is superior to standard treatments is lacking.

“This is the big issue with personalized medicine, the evidence points to it being useful, particularly after patients have exhausted standard treatments. It’s telling that in Canada, Cannabis is a third-line treatment for chronic neuropathic pain, while Methadone is a fourth-line treatment. With NZ, ACC would rather patients be dependant on risky Opioids, than have the funding of much safer alternatives that could affect their bottom line” Says MCANZ Coordinator and Founder Shane Le Brun.

For Patients who have had funding declined for Medical Cannabis by ACC, MCANZ is collating details to select cases to take forward. Information can be supplied using this online form for patient/claimant selection.

It won’t be cheap to take the fight to ACC, so MCANZ asks the wider community who wish to support this endeavour, to donate to MCANZ via a “givealittle” page for this cause.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MCANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 