1 New Case Of COVID-19

Today there is one new case of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

The person is a man in his 60s and he is in a quarantine facility in Auckland.

The man flew from Lahore in Pakistan to Doha, and then from Doha to Melbourne on June 11.

The man then flew from Melbourne to Auckland on NZ124 on June 13.

We are following up any potential contacts, including, as a precautionary step, following up with all passengers from that Air New Zealand flight, and we have alerted our overseas counterparts regarding the other flights. The man wore a mask on all of these flights.

The man, who was not symptomatic, was checked into one of the managed isolation facilities upon arrival into New Zealand the Naumi hotel.

On June 15 the man developed symptoms of COVID-19, and he was transferred to a quarantine facility the Jet Park hotel while wearing full PPE.

The man’s travelling companion who is a close contact - was also transferred to Jet Park with him.

The man was swabbed on June 16, and the positive test result was returned last night, and so is included in our reporting today, which cuts off at 9am.

There are currently 145 people staying at the Jet Park quarantine facility, which operates under strict protocols. This is the facility where anyone who is symptomatic upon arrival or who develops symptoms is managed.

Our numbers

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,157, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1,507.

The number of recovered cases remains at 1,482.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Today an additional significant cluster associated with an aged residential care facility in Hamilton has closed. There are three clusters that remain open.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 4,936 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 321,187.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 565,000 registrations that’s an increase of 3,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app this will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.

It's great news that more and more businesses and organisations are displaying their official QR codes. The number of posters created by businesses is now 59,688.

There have been 1,072,560 poster scans to date.

