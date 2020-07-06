1 New Case Of COVID-19

Today there is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand.

There continue to be no cases of COVID-19 in the community. It has been 66 days since the last case of COVID-19 that was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The person who we are reporting today as having tested positive for the virus is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand from London on July 4, via Doha and Sydney. The man was taken straight from Auckland Airport to the quarantine facility as he had symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival. The Public Health Unit will be interviewing the man to find out more details.

There are now 22 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

That brings our total number of confirmed cases to 1,184, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

The last significant cluster – that associated with St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home - has now closed.

A cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from the date when all cases complete isolation.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 1,057 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 415,283.

On Saturday, our laboratories completed 2,294 tests. This number was not reported yesterday due to a technical issue following an IT update.

© Scoop Media

