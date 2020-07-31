GenPro Seeks Views On Immediate Repairs To The General Practice Funding Framework

GenPro, the General Practice Owners Association, whose objectives include providing strong, credible and effective national representation for New Zealand’s network of General Practice and Urgent Care business owners, has today published a panel discussion paper and member consultation aimed at ensuring sustainable and viable General Practice healthcare for the next generation of New Zealanders.

Dr Tim Malloy, Interim Chair of GenPro, said that the purpose of the discussion paper was “To re-confirm support for immediate changes to the General Practice and Urgent Care funding framework, but to also start to consider what the framework needed to look like for the next twenty or more years”.

Despite the lack of focus on the primary care funding framework in the findings of the Health and Disability System Review, Dr Malloy goes on to say “We already have years of analysis and multiple reviews telling us what is wrong with the capitation formula and funding arrangements for General Practice and Urgent Care – we do not need to spend months on further reviews. Funders and policy makers could meet with contracted providers now to agree an implementation plan and a change management programme for the repairs which are widely acknowledged as being immediately needed”.

GenPro’s discussion paper includes the views of a specialist panel comprising:

· Professor Tony Dowell – GP and Professor of Primary Health Care and General Practice at the University of Otago in Wellington

· Dr Geoff Cunningham – GP and business partner at Bush Road Medical Centre in Kamo, Whangarei

· Dr Angus Chambers – Interim Deputy Chair of GenPro, GP and business partner at Riccarton Clinic in Christchurch

Dr Angus Chambers said “We can make significant progress towards improved patient outcomes and service sustainability through early action which:

· Better targets funding based on need

· Removes a number of inherent perverse incentives

· Removes unfair variations in funding between contracted providers

· Better acknowledges and rewards General Practice owners for the proactive risk management of these essential services”.

The discussion paper can be accessed on GenPro’s website www.genpro.org.nz/docs/consultation31-july-2020.pdf Consultation responses, from GenPro members as well as partner agencies across the sector, are invited by 31 August 2020 and can be submitted on-line https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GenProConsultation or via e-mail to enquiries@genpro.org.nz.

