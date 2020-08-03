News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dr Rachel Mackie And Dr Jason Tuhoe To Lead Nationwide Doctor’s Group

Monday, 3 August 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

Dr Rachel Mackie (Ngati Wai, Ngati Hine, Ngati Whatua) has been named as the new Chair of Te Akoranga a Māui, The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Māori representative group. Tokoroa GP Dr Jason Tuhoe (Hauraki, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Pikiao) has been named deputy chair.

Te Akorangi a Māui is the College’s Māori representative group made up of Māori GPs registrars and Fellows. Drs Mackie and Tuhoe plan to continue the equity focus that the College has and build on that so that tikanga is valued, and incorporated into general practices around Aotearoa New Zealand to create meaningful change and ensure that people can visit their doctor in a way that is culturally safe.

Most recently the College has developed an Equity module, which Dr Mackie advised on, as part of its quality standards for GP practices. The Equity module demonstrates how practices can work to improve health outcomes for Māori and other underrepresented populations by being more targeted to individual and cultural needs that can make significant differences to patient’s care.

Ensuring medical educators are embodying tikanga, cultural competency, and cultural safety is another important focus for the group that Drs Mackie and Tuhoe will lead.

Dr Mackie, who is a clinical project lead working at Waitemata DHB, says, "my goal is to build on the work of the people who’ve gone before us.

"In order for significant change to be made, we need to keep working on equity issues and providing leadership for how that can work in all New Zealand general practices."

Drs Mackie and Tuhoe wish to tautoko the work of Dr Melanie Wi Repa, Dr Lily Fraser, and Dr Sue Crengle in supporting them to their new positions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

World Of WearableArt: Up Close At Te Papa

Waka Huia, Kayla Christensen, New Zealand An extravagant new exhibition at Te Papa will immerse visitors in the very best of global art and design. World of WearableArt – Up Close (Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata) is a brand-new exhibition featuring garments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 