COVID-19 Community Testing In Palmerston North

Residents of the MidCentral DHB region are being encouraged to get out and get tested on Friday for COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not.

MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora will be providing free COVID-19 swabbing at two “pop up” testing sites in Palmerston North on Friday, 7 August.

The walk-in testing sites will be set up at the New World Pioneer car park, 179/197 Main Street, from 9am, and at the Pasifika Community Centre at Bill Brown Park on Havelock Avenue from (add time).

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said the testing was about providing people and whānau with reassurance that COVID-19 was not present in our community.

“The best way to ensure we stay COVID-free is to continue to test people for the virus. Anyone is welcome to turn up and get a free test, and they will not be required to self isolate afterwards.”

General Practice teams throughout the MidCentral DHB region continue to offer COVID-19 testing free of charge. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to their GP Team or to Healthline if they wish to enquire about getting tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms include: coughing, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose or temporary loss of smell.

MidCentral DHB Chief Executive Kathryn Cook said the “pop up sites” were part of a wider national effort to bolster surveillance testing for COVID-19.

“Our communities have done an excellent job so far of containing COVID-19, however we need to continue to do what we can to ensure there is no community transmission of the virus. We all have a role to play in ensuring we keep each other safe so if you are able to get a test, please do so.”

