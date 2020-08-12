News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Self-isolation Advised For The High-risk Auckland Respiratory Community

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is advising that anyone with a severe underlying respiratory condition living in the Auckland region, begin self-isolation to protect against COVID-19.

This advice follows the Government’s recent announcement that Auckland will move to Alert Level 3 after four cases of community transmission were found in one household.

"Now is a good time to check in with your GP to benchmark where your respiratory condition is at" says Letitia Harding, Chief Executive, ARFNZ.

"Depending on whether your respiratory condition is moderate or severe, you may fall into the high-risk category, and your GP will be able to advise what steps to take to protect yourself. For those deemed at-risk and also working in essential services, self-isolation may still be required."

With the rest of New Zealand moving to Alert Level 2, ARFNZ recommends those with a respiratory condition exercise caution and maintain social distancing while we wait for more information and advice to be released by the Ministry of Health.

"Following Ministry of Health advice surrounding hand hygiene, wearing a face covering when out, and keeping a record of where you’ve been using the COVID Tracer App are the best ways that we can protect ourselves and our community."

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call the dedicated Healthline for advice on 0800 358 5453 and have a test if recommended.

For further updates on COVID-19 and respiratory illness, visit www.asthmafoundation.org.nz/your-health/covid-19

