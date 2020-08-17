News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Assessment And Treatment Of Man With History Of Self-harm And Suicide Attempts

Monday, 17 August 2020, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Mental Health Commissioner Kevin Allan today released a report finding a district health board (DHB) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for failing to adequately plan treatment for a man who later died by apparent suicide.

The man had a history of deliberate self-harm and previous suicide attempts, and significant previous involvement with the DHB’s mental health service. Following an attempt to self-harm, he was admitted to an open ward of the DHB’s inpatient mental health unit. After approximately a week, the possibility of overnight leave was discussed with the man. He went on day leave but this did not go well. The following day, he went missing from the ward, and was found to have died by apparent suicide.

Mr Allan was critical that despite the man’s established history of mental illness and suicide attempts, the DHB failed to assess him and his level of risk adequately, record key information about him, and formulate a diagnosis. This was compounded by the DHB’s lack of an easily accessible electronic mental health record.

"[These] failures meant that there was a lack of an easily identifiable, current and comprehensive treatment plan," said Mr Allan.

"The widespread failure of [the DHB’s] medical and nursing staff to document discussions, decision-making, history, and treatment plans accurately during the period considered points to a culture of non-compliance with professional standards at [the DHB] at that time."

Mr Allan recommended that the DHB make changes to ensure a comprehensive formulation and treatment plan is developed with patients, and audit compliance with its changes. He also recommended that the DHB apologise to the man’s family.

The full report for case 17HDC01544 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 