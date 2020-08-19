News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Test For Mystery Source Of COVID-19 Is Banned In NZ

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Covid Plan B

The serology tests today being demanded by experts as necessary to track the mystery resurgence of COVID-19 have been banned by the Ministry of Health.

Simon Thornley, epidemiologist with the Covid Plan B group, has criticised health commentators as hypocritical in calling for serology testing to track the source of the current outbreak and assess its prevalence in the community.

Thornley said the Covid Plan B group has been calling for serology testing back in April, but by the end of that month the Ministry of Health had specifically banned the importation and sale of serology tests.

In reply to an Official Information Request the Ministry of Health said serology testing would not be conducted because even that test would underestimate the level of virus prevalence. See: https://www.covidplanb.co.nz/epidemiology/nz-govt-confirms-it-wont-test-for-virus-prevalence/

“The one test that would really tell us how the virus is moving through the community has been banned in New Zealand. Companies selling the test were called and told to stop.”

“When we called for the testing, we were criticised by the Government-favoured health commentators. Five months later, these same people are suggesting tests, conveniently forgetting they initially said they weren’t necessary.”

“We issued an information backgrounder to media, particularly those attending the Prime Minister’s daily conferences, so they could ask informed questions about serology tests. No one asked anything.”

Thornley said that now the Government’s own favoured experts were agreeing with Covid Plan B, it could no longer resist conducting serology tests.

He predicted that based on overseas tests, the number of people who had already contracted Covid-19 would be many times the number of tested cases.

