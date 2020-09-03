News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2 New Cases Of COVID-19

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


Today there are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand – one in the community and one in managed isolation.

The community case has been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster.

The case in managed isolation is a woman in her 30s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Kong on August 29. She has been in MIQ at the Distinction Hotel in Christchurch and tested positive around day 3 of her stay.

Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 3,162 close contacts of cases, of which 2,984 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.

There are 92 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 67 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

There are seven people with COVID-19 in hospital today; one in Auckland City, two in Middlemore, two in North Shore, and two in Waikato. Five people are on a ward, and two are in ICU – one each in Middlemore and Waikato Hospitals.

There are 16 previously reported cases who are considered to have recovered today – all community cases.

With today’s two new cases, our total number of active cases is 115. Of those, 36 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 79 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,408, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories nationally processed 10,521 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 788,081.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 2,067,900 registered users. There have been 352,814 posters created.

To date there have been 34,197,613 poster scans, and 2,230,390 manual diary entries.

