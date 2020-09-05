News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

3 New Cases Of COVID-19

Saturday, 5 September 2020, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today there are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand – one of these is an imported case detected in a managed isolation facility. Two are community cases.
Both community cases have been epidemiologically linked to the wider Auckland August cluster. One case has been linked as a close contact to the Americold household sub-cluster and the other is a close contact of a confirmed case linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster.
The one imported case is a young child linked to a previously identified case who arrived from India on 23 August. As a result, the child was already in quarantine with family members at the Auckland quarantine facility.
Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 3,222 close contacts of cases, of which 3,177 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.
There are 77 people linked to the community cluster who remain at the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 60 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are two people with COVID-19 in hospital today; one in North Shore Hospital’s general ward and one in ICU in Waikato Hospital.
With today’s three new cases, our total number of active cases is 112. Of those, 38 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 74 are community cases.
One of the previously reported cases is now considered to have recovered.
Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,416, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.
The confirmation, earlier today, of a second death linked to COVID-19 in the last two days means the number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24.
Yesterday our laboratories nationally processed 9,470 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 807,460.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 