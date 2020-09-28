No New Cases Of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

There are 18 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes 9 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

One person is in hospital with COVID-19 at Middlemore hospital. The patient is in isolation on a general ward.

Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 4,075 close contacts of cases, of which 4,072 have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation. We are in the process of contacting the rest.

Our total number of active cases is 55; of those, 28 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 27 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,477.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 3,539 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 951,954.

Lower testing figures on Saturdays and Sundays are not unusual, however this is a good reminder that we can’t afford to be complacent.

Testing is one of the key measures to provide reassurance there is no spread of COVID-19 in the community. We should also:

· stay home if you’re unwell , call Healthline or your GP and get a test

· maintain good hygiene practices

· sign into places, using the NZ COVID Tracer app or keep a record

All these measures will be particularly important during the school holidays as New Zealanders increasingly travel around the country.

If you have symptoms and are away from home, call Healthline who will be able to tell you where you can get a test.



An update on the three cases reported on 23 September

Public health services continue to contact trace, test and isolate close contacts of the three community cases reported this week.

There are now a total of 44 close contacts associated with these cases. All are now self-isolating. All but two have returned negative test results and the remaining two results are pending.



NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,281,100 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 77,160,856 poster scans, and users have created 3,381,406 manual diary entries in NZ COVID Tracer.

The National Contact Tracing team will continue issuing exposure notices through the COVID Tracer App when it’s appropriate.

We’re aware of a number of people who got tested last week because they received an App notification indicating they’d been at a location during a designated contact time.

It’s great to hear the system is working smoothly and we want to thank these people for getting tested.

