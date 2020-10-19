Young Auckland Professionals Launch COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser

A group of young Auckland professionals have volunteered their time and resources to launch a crowdfunding event which will support three charities doing compelling community work in areas impacted by COVID-19.

The event organisers are supported by 10x10 New Zealand - a 100 per cent volunteer run organisation working to empower a new generation of passionate philanthropists and create a sustainable movement for grassroots giving.

Head of Auckland for 10x10 Alaina McGregor said, “10x10’s model is the solution for young professionals wanting to be involved in social change but who lack the time, knowledge and infrastructure to do so in a meaningful way.”

10x10 connects volunteers at a local community level and together they produce live crowdfunding ‘Dragon’s Den style’ events which are attended by 100+ people. Each committee identifies three grassroots charities and invites them to pitch for funds from the event audience.

The upcoming 10x10 event will take place on the evening of Wednesday 28 October at the Grid AKL and is supporting three incredible charities; Orange Sky, The Aunties and Baskets of Blessing

10x10 is pleased to announce that Sam Stubbs, managing director of nonprofit KiwiSaver provider Simplicity will be the event’s ‘Dragon for Good’.

“The onset of COVID-19 means the need for 10x10 in the community has never been greater because many charities have lost important funding streams during times of lockdown,” added McGregor.

“New Zealanders have a pride in supporting their own and while this is an Auckland based event, we know that COVID-19 knows no borders so it was important for us to select charities which are supporting people around the country,” she said.

Orange Sky offers free mobile laundry and shower services for people experiencing homelessness in Auckland and Wellington. The Aunties provides practical and emotional support to women in Auckland who have experienced violent relationships.

Baskets of Blessing is a Queenstown community group that provides practical support for individuals and families going through difficult times. The volunteer run organisation has scaled exponentially this year, becoming an essential service, and producing 14,000 meals since April.

The 10x10 model is simple, scalable and cost-effective:

10x10 connects 10 volunteers who form a project committee The committee organises a crowdfunding event – sourcing venue, food and beverage and other event sponsors The committee identifies three grassroots charities to support Each committee volunteer invites 10 friends, each donating $100 At the event, each guest is given two $50 ‘charity money’ notes, empowering the guest to select the cause that most resonates The event is a networking event and pitching presentation for the charities to engage the audience of young professionals - the future of philanthropy Each event raises a minimum of $10,000 which is shared as determined by the audience

“10x10’s mission is to give Kiwis an accessible way to engage with philanthropy so we have introduced a tiered ticket price option which we hope will enable more people to come along who would like to become involved in grassroots giving,” said McGregor.

“This event would not have been made possible without the drive and enthusiasm of the dedicated 10x10 committee volunteers,” she added. “They work in a diverse range of jobs including marketing, sales, project management, technology and communications and together the skill set and resource they offer is invaluable.”

Established in Sydney in 2013, 10x10 and its network of millennial and Gen Z volunteers have since expanded to 12 cities globally. Collectively they have raised $2.5m for over 200 charities and engaged over 10,000 people with philanthropy.

10x10 launched in New Zealand last year with the inaugural project committee hosting an event in November 2019 which raised $13,000 for I Got Your Back Pack, Mother’s Project and Upside Youth Mentoring.

To make a tax-deductible pledge which secures attendance at the 10x10 Auckland event, simply make a donation which will go towards the three charities or register for the free live stream of the event, visit www.10x10gives.com.

