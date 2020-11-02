News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Switch To Water With Eliza McCartney

Monday, 2 November 2020, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

New Zealand Olympic pole-vaulter Eliza McCartney’s message to New Zealanders this November is to swap their sugary drinks for water.

Eliza is back as the face of the New Zealand Dental Association’s (NZDA) annual Switch to Water challenge.

“This is a campaign that I’m really proud of – and one that I believe in. Demonstrating the benefits of choosing water over sugary drinks is very important.

For me, it is of course vital for training at my peak. But everyone will see some positive gains. With all the discussion about dental care recently, giving sugary drinks a miss – even for 30 days – is a great idea to improve oral health,” says Eliza.

NZDA President, Dr Katie Ayers says it is important not to forget about the prevention of dental problems.

“As a paediatric dentist I treat children both preventing and treating dental problems. I recommend that sugary drinks should be avoided to minimise the likelihood of tooth decay developing in both children and adults.

Sugary drinks can cause cavities, and the acidity of those drinks is a factor in enamel erosion. I urge everyone to sign up to Switch to Water today. You may even see posters for this challenge at your local dentist,” says Dr Ayers

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 