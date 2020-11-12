Kiwis Urged To Support Local Strawberry Growers This Season

Strawberry growers say Kiwi consumers will “hit the jackpot” this month and are hoping they’ll snap up the huge volume of top-quality strawberries that are available from now until Christmas.

Strawberry Growers NZ Executive Manager Mick Ahern says 2020 is proving to be one of the best seasons in recent memory in terms of volume, size, taste and quality.

“We’ve had ideal growing conditions and very mild weather so far. As a result, the crop yield and fruit quality is excellent. It all comes together in a big November flush, so if you want to buy strawberries in good volumes, now is the time to do it. They’re a seasonal product and only available for a limited window, so it’s ‘game on’ right now.”

“Export is slightly constrained this year due to the global impact of COVID-19 so we certainly hope New Zealanders will support our local growers and buy an extra punnet or two – which shouldn’t be hard considering the quality of this year’s crop,” says Ahern.

Strawberries also pack a big nutritional punch, particularly when it comes to vitamin C. One cup of strawberries will provide over 170% of your Recommended Daily Intake of vitamin C to help support your immune system, which is so important right now.

Strawberries also contain dietary fibre to support a healthy digestive system, as well as niacin (vitamin B3) which is important for healthy brain cells.

“Folate is another important nutrient found in strawberries. Folate is known to help reduce tiredness and fatigue, and is important during pregnancy as it contributes towards healthy growth and development”

Strawberries are so versatile, add them to cereal, smoothies, salads, drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, cheese platters, fruit kebabs, there a so many ways to enjoy them anytime of the day while supporting local growers at the same time.

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh fruit and vegetables every day for good health. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

