New Zealand Psychiatrists Talk "A Climate For Change" - Nga Tohu Huarere E Panoni Haere Nei, He Ao Hurihuri

Next week, the annual Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists’ (RANZCP) New Zealand Conference will, for the first time, bring together New Zealand psychiatrists and trainees, as well as mental health professionals practicing in Australia, and consumers with lived experience virtually.

From 30 November-2 December at the Napier War Memorial Conference Centre, psychiatrists will be joined by an online contingent of attendees to take part in a comprehensive, three day scientific programme, spanning the broad field of psychiatry.

Leading New Zealand psychiatrists, and invited scholars and authorities from Australia and abroad, will present and hold forum discussions on a range of mental health topics including addiction, smoking cessation, voluntary assisted dying and telepsychiatry.

Some of the keynote presentations and speakers will include:

Psychiatry in Film or Fiction – Professor Susan Haters-Friedman (USA)

– Professor Susan Haters-Friedman (USA) Prevention of suicide – Professor Ian Hickie

– Professor Ian Hickie Murder within the family: Perpetrators, motives & prevention – Professor Susan Haters-Friedman (USA)

– Professor Susan Haters-Friedman (USA) Mental Health Care and the Global Pandemic – Professor Michael Baker, Dr Susanna Every-Palmer & Associate Professor John Allan

– Professor Michael Baker, Dr Susanna Every-Palmer & Associate Professor John Allan Psychiatrists work best by Zoom: A debate – Dr Mark Lawrence, Dr Justin Barry-Walsh, Dr Jeremy McMinn, Dr Emma Schwarz, Dr Donna Clarke Coleman

The RANZCP 2020 New Zealand Conference will be held from Monday 30 November – Wednesday 2 December face-to-face at the Napier War Memorial Conference Centre, as well as virtually for those unable to attend. You can view the Conference Programme and further details on the RANZCP 2020 New Zealand Conference website.

