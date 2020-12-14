News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Care Provided To Pregnant Woman With Abdominal Pain

Monday, 14 December 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding Waikato District Health Board in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for the care provided to a pregnant woman.

The woman, who was 28 weeks pregnant, presented to the public hospital with abdominal pain. Assessments by the obstetric and general surgical teams had not established a cause for the pain before the woman collapsed 17 hours later and was found to have a ruptured uterus. The baby initially survived, but died a month later as a result of birth hypoxia.

Ms Wall noted that the rupture of an unscarred uterus in a non-labouring woman is extremely rare and, prior to the woman’s collapse, it was not a diagnosis that would have been considered or made by many clinicians in the circumstances. However, the Deputy Commissioner criticised Waikato DHB for a number of deficiencies in the Obstetric and General Surgery reviews. These included missed opportunities for increased senior oversight and inadequate documentation of some reviews.

Ms Wall also considered that a lack of effective communication and co-ordination between the Obstetrics and General Surgery teams contributed to a delay in appropriate radiological assessment.

Ms Wall recommended that Waikato DHB report on the action points identified in its Serious Incident Review Report; provide evidence of recent staff training on co-ordination of care, escalation of care, and documentation; use the report as a basis for staff training; and report back on its implementation of the New Zealand National Maternity Early Warning system (MEWS). She also recommended that the DHB apologise to the woman and her family. These recommendations have been complied with.

The full report for case 17HDC00453 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 