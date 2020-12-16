News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Voluntary Advertising Code Prioritises Alcohol Industry Over Community

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

Urgent changes are needed following the release of the new Advertising Standards Authority Code for Alcohol Advertising and Promotion, with public health groups arguing it will continue in its failure to protect New Zealand kids and disadvantaged groups from the harmful effects of alcohol marketing.

"We continue to surrender responsibility to the alcohol industry and their advertisers to protect us from the harms of alcohol marketing. Nobody trusts alcohol companies to protect our children voluntarily. Alcohol marketing will still remain pervasive in everyday settings, particularly digital media" says Dr Nicki Jackson, Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch.

Research shows that exposure to alcohol marketing is a cause of young people taking up drinking earlier, and drinking larger amounts. Heavy drinkers can be more responsive to advertising and imagery, risking relapse or maintenance of dependence. "Regulating marketing, like we already do for tobacco and vaping, is an important step towards New Zealanders reaping the many physical and mental health benefits from drinking less", says Dr Jackson.

Selah Hart, Chief Executive of Hāpai te Hauora agrees. "We know that tamariki Māori and Pasifika children are disproportionately exposed to alcohol marketing. This drives and maintains the substantial inequities in alcohol harm that they experience. Protecting the wellbeing of our children, our young, and our most disadvantaged whānau must be more important than alcohol industry profits."

Reducing children and young people’s exposure to alcohol marketing is also highlighted in New Zealand’s Cancer Action Plan.

"Alcohol increases the risk of at least 7 types of cancer," says Lucy Elwood, Chief Executive of the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

"Independent recommendations for the Government to regulate alcohol marketing have been ignored for a decade. The 2010 Law Commission review called for stronger action, followed by the Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship in 2014, and the Mental Health and Addictions inquiry in 2019. We don’t need any more working groups or expert panels to recommend regulating the marketing of alcohol, our most socially acceptable Group One carcinogen - what is clearly needed is political leadership in this area," comments Ms Elwood.

"Time and time again, industry actions have been shown to be ineffective. Industry dictating how they market their products doesn’t work, hasn’t worked, and won’t ever work. The Advertising Standards Authority codes are typically vague and confusing, permissive rather than restrictive, reactive rather than proactive. Complaints take weeks to resolve and there are no penalties for advertisers who breach the Code beyond being asked to remove an advertisement. This is not a process that empowers or protects communities," comments Dr Jackson.

"The alcohol industry dictating how they market their own products can be described as the fox guarding the hen house. The inherent conflict of interest is obvious, and it’s just not good enough to protect our children. We urge the Government to set the standards for how the industry is allowed to market its products. This will make a meaningful difference to improving the health of every New Zealander. Our health is more important than ever before."

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 