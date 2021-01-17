News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

10 COVID-19 Cases In 2 Days At Border

Sunday, 17 January 2021, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are 10 cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand since our last media statement on Friday. One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border cases

New border case details
Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/ quarantine location
5 SeptPakistanUnited Arab EmiratesCompleted isolation/2 negative tests. Tested now for pre-departure travelChristchurch
Note: This person completed isolation and returned two negative test results in September. The person was recently retested as a pre-travel requirement and returned a weak positive indicative of an historical infection.
3 JanJapan Around day 12/routine testingAuckland
7 JanUnited States Around day 7/contact of a caseChristchurch
9 JanUKUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 1/contact of a caseAuckland
10 JanScotlandUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 5/symptomaticAuckland
12 JanUnited Arab EmiratesMalaysiaAround day 3/routine testingAuckland
12 JanYet to be determinedUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 3/routine testingAuckland
14 Jan
 		United KingdomUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 0/1/routine testingAuckland
14 JanSouth AfricaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 1/contact of a caseAuckland
14 JanSouth AfricaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 1/contact of a case/symptomsAuckland

Four cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 82. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,900.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,463,890.

On Friday 3,325 tests were processed and yesterday there were 3,488 tests processed.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,635 tests processed.

Over the summer break the Ministry of Health continues to encourage people with any COVID-19 symptoms to get assessed for testing by contacting their doctor or calling Healthline. Healthline is free and available 24/7. Medical professionals are best placed to assess whether a test is needed.

New pre-departure testing requirement

The first travellers from the UK and US under the new requirements for pre-departure testing arrived into New Zealand over the weekend, with Customs reporting very high levels of compliance.

The Ministry recognises the extra effort required to comply and thanks these individuals very much for their contribution to helping keep New Zealand’s borders safe.

From 11.59 pm Friday, travellers from the United States and United Kingdom must produce a negative test result for COVID-19 or a signed medical exemption upon landing in New Zealand.

This measure is in addition to travellers arriving from the United States and the United Kingdom requiring a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arriving into managed isolation and staying in their rooms until a negative test result is returned.

Pre-departure testing will soon be expanded to include all countries excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations. These additional requirements have been put in place to further strengthen our border, to protect New Zealand from COVID-19 and new emerging variants.

More detailed information for travellers can be found on the

United Against COVID-19

website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,446,396 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 154,086,831 and users have now created more than 6,226,200 manual diary entries.

Ministry of Health updates

The Ministry will continue to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The next release will be on Monday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 